AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 9 cents to $2.99 per gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about nine cents in the past week to about $2.99 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club said Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is about 69 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.87 in the Marquette area. The highest was about $3.06 in the Ann Arbor area. AAA says it's the ninth week in a row that the Ann Arbor area has had the highest average.

The Detroit-area's average was about $3, up five cents per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

