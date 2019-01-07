AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 5 cents to $2.09 per gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 5 cents in the past week to about $2.09 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is 54 cents less than a year ago. AAA Michigan says prices are at their lowest start to the month of January since 2016.

The state's highest average was about $2.14 a gallon in the Jackson area. The lowest was about $2.04 in the Detroit area, where it was down about 3 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com