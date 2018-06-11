https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/AAA-Michigan-gas-prices-rise-1-cent-to-3-01-per-12983869.php
AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 1 cent to $3.01 per gallon
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have edged up about a penny in the past week to about $3.01 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club said late Sunday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is about 59 cents more than at the same point last year.
Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.93 in the Traverse City area. The highest was about $3.05 in the Ann Arbor area.
The Detroit-area's average was about $3.02, down about 1 cent per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
