https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/AAA-Michigan-Statewide-gas-prices-about-3-per-12930785.php
AAA Michigan: Statewide gas prices about $3 per gallon
Updated 9:39 am, Monday, May 21, 2018
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 7 cents in the past week and are averaging about $3 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club said late Sunday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is about 52 cents more than at the same point last year. Last Wednesday, AAA announced that the statewide average topped $3 per gallon for the first time in nearly three years.
Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.90 in the Traverse City area. The highest was about $3.05 in the Ann Arbor area.
The Detroit-area's average was about $3.01, up about 7 cents per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
