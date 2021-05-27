'A whirlwind.' 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 10:51 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first winner of Ohio's first $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize was driving to her family's home in suburban Cleveland when she received a call about the good news — from Gov. Mike DeWine.
A few minutes later Abbigail Bugenske was in her parents' house screaming so loudly they thought she was crying.
