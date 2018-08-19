A toddler has died after being pulled from a pool

GRANBY, Mass. (AP) — A toddler has died after being pulled from a pool in Granby.

The Massachusetts State Police tweeted out that the 2½-year-old unresponsive child was pulled out of the pool at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday and transported to a hospital in Holyoke for treatment.

The Boston Globe reports that the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said Sunday that the child has died.

No foul play is suspected in the death of the toddler.