Celebrating a birthday isn’t what it used to be these days. Living during a pandemic, when restrictions are in place regarding the amount of people permitted at a gathering and social distancing measures in place, makes it difficult to celebrate a special occasion like a birthday difficult. Lyliana Martinez of New Milford wanted to do something special for her 10th birthday, so she asked family and friends to stop by the Village Green May 17 to say hello and invited people to make a donation to benefit first responders. Her family surprised her with a parade of fire trucks, town trucks and family and friends. Lyliana collected $510 to donate. Above, Lyliana and her grandmother, Darlene Hislop, take a selfie before the festivities begin. May 17, 2020