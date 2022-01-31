NEW MILFORD — The blank expanse of Long Mountain Road, unmarked by solid or dotted yellow lines, has been top of mind for New Milford resident Andrew Harvey for quite some time.

Harvey’s house is about 30 feet from the road, which is frequented by walkers, bikers, families, and even horses, at times. He worries about residents’ safety — and about the safety of his four children — if a double center line is put in on the scenic road.

But this is what the local traffic authority has said the town should do, citing safety and liability concerns.

“I've stood here before to warn this council of a town decision making process that has lost its way, and here I am once again,” Harvey said at Jan. 24 Town Council meeting. “You’ll hear that this decision was made on the basis of safety, in spite of the significant federal traffic safety research to the contrary, for a road with this traffic volume.”

Due to Harvey and other residents’ opposition, the mayor said the town would re-look at the issue.

“I think that we need to have a very robust conversation on the validity of these double striped line, especially the northern part of Long Mountain Road, and I know that Jack [the public works director] and his team are going to be coming up with that information,” Mayor Pete Bass said.

Double lines debate

The road had a single line down its middle prior to being repaved, but single center lines are no longer allowed to be put down, so the local traffic authority considered and recommended double center lines. The authority said it would make the road safer.

"There's 10 people in public works who looked at this and gave me their recommendations and we supplied that to the traffic authority," Jack Healy, the public works director, said at the council meeting. He added the DPW had been in contact with the town attorney about the issue, too. Healy didn’t respond to a request for further comment.

The town attorney said New Milford could be liable if there were an accident on the road and it didn’t have marked lines.

But Harvey, who served on a local committee created to assess whether a double center line was needed, disagreed. As did the other resident representative, and the majority of the people who lived on that road, Harvey said. His research suggested that speeds actually increased on roads with center lines, which could make Long Mountain Road more dangerous for pedestrians. And he claimed no data was presented by town authorities to the contrary.

He cited various studies, including a 2014 report in Accident Analysis & Prevention that found drivers pass cyclists at lower speeds when there’s no center line. Another report from London found eliminating center lines reduced driving speeds.

So, Harvey showed up at two town council meetings— including one on Jan. 24— to express his concerns and discuss the “minority report” he authored.

The decision lies with the Town Council, who, after complaints from residents, will gather more information before deciding.

“You have a bunch of people in a beautiful area who are upset about this. I don’t know why we can’t accommodate,” Vice Chair Katy Francis said.

Council member Chris Cosgrove, who was on the committee, said he would generally follow with the town authorities’ opinion unless there was “something significant that they missed.”

Francis said the residents’ concerns should be considered and the general process evaluated. She found Harvey’s concerns and research “compelling.”

“Do we really have to have a double line?” she asked.

For now, the discussion has been tabled. Roads are not generally painted in the winter, and the council has said that it wants more information.

A long road

Putting lines down on roads is not particularly complicated, but since Long Mountain Road is categorized as one of New Milford’s scenic roads, a committee was convened to discuss the process and implications.

Three residents were nominated to join the committee create in September, Harvey said. One resident was for the lines, but Harvey and resident Kevin Umeh, who were both elected by their fellow residents, were against them.

The traffic authority, on the other hand, recommended the painting of double center lines. When residents raised concerns, the traffic authority again ruled in favor of the lines.

Harvey worried residents’ input was not being listened to. He described it as feeling like the town was just “ticking boxes” and officials had already made up their minds.

At the council meeting, he said the decision process had been an “extremely disappointing display” that was “not in line with the professionalism, fairness, and commitment” he previously experienced.

The minority report stated that the Department of Public Works’ position on the center lines presented a “one-sided opinion without supporting facts,” which the authority accepted without speaking to residents.

However, Cosgrove was not initially convinced by Harvey’s data.

“The data that Andrew brought forth, while interesting, only one of them was for U.S.-based— it wasn’t a peer reviewed study and we have advice from the town attorney that says if we, as a committee, were to override our traffic authority, we could be liable,” Cosgrove said at the meeting.

Preserving scenic road

Harvey said Wednesday that he is glad the council is taking time to review data and ask more questions before making a final decision.

“To have Katy [Francis] pick up our questions and ask them directly to Jack [Healy] was really heartening,” Harvey said.

Dr. Jeremey Levin, who helped write the original scenic roads ordinance to protect New Milford’s heritage and landscapes, agreed with Harvey.

“This is about the council's responsibility to retain the beautiful characteristics of this town, the diverse characteristics of this town, which makes it so unique,” he told the council. “The plan that the town has actually put forward already to conserve that diversity will be eroded by these types of decision.”

The council also voted Monday to establish a Scenic Road Advisory Committee, which will take the place of sporadic subcommittees put together for specific projects moving forwards.

“Scenic roads is part of our heritage,” Bass said. “It’s a very important component to our character of New Milford.”