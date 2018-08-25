A room with a pew: New Marriotts get Bible, Book of Mormon

Sheraton, Westin and other Starwood hotels are finding their religion.

Marriott International, which bought Starwood two years ago, has begun putting copies of the Bible and the Book of Mormon in former Starwood hotels. By year's end, it expects to place the books in 300,000 rooms.

Marriott's namesake founding family is active in the Mormon Church. The company has been putting both the Bible and the Book of Mormon in its rooms since opening its first hotel in the late 1950s.

Most of Marriott's 6,500 hotels are required to have the books in each room. But some former Starwood brands — like W and Design Hotels — won't get religious books.

Marriott says there are many guests who appreciate having the books in their rooms, and it hears few objections.