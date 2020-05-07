Images and videos of calm and serene scenes are being shared throughout the media and online during these stressful times. Bill Cloutier of the John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford captured this scene of a quiet corner of the moon April 1.The image features the crater Plato - named after ancient Greek philosopher Plato - located on the northern shore of the Mare Imbrium and at the western reach of the lunar Alpes. The crater is approximately 63 miles across, 4,800 feet in depth, with its floor flooded by an ancient lava flow. About 3.84 billion years old (slightly younger than the adjacent mare to the south), its jagged rims casts menacing shadows across the crater floor at sunrise. For those who are interested in learning more about Plato or other lunar features, contact the observatory at mccarthy.observatory@gmail.com to set up a possible webcast or informal observatory chat.