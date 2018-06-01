A moo-ving rescue: Cow pulled from Maryland swimming pool

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (AP) — Officials say a cow has been rescued from a swimming pool in Maryland.

News outlets report that Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were called to a Davidsonville home Tuesday night, and were later told a cow fell into the swimming pool.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokeswoman Lt. Jennifer McKee says makeshift steps made from cinder blocks were assembled to move the cow out of the pool in about an hour and a half.

After coming out of the pool, the cow was unable to stand on her own, so firefighters built a harness out of a fire hose and lifted her with a tractor.

The cow was moved to a pasture and is expected to fully recover from the dip.