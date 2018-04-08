A month after nor'easters, tree removal teams struggle

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Customer calls to tree removal businesses started in earnest over a month ago when the first of several nor'easters slammed into southeastern Massachusetts.

The Patriot Ledger reports the calls from people seeking tree removal help have continued, often as much as 100 to 150 a day, to businesses like Glynn's Tree Experts in Hanover.

Owner Chris Glynn says it's some of "the worst damage," he's ever seen. While roads are cleared of trees, new problems like trees falling after being weakened during the storms keep happening.

Teams from other parts of the country have even been called in to assist with the work.

Downed trees took out power lines and caused multiple deaths across the East Coast, including that of a Plympton man who was driving when a tree fell on his truck.

