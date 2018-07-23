A hurricane sends Kenny Chesney on a new musical mission





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After Hurricane Irma devastated the U.S. Virgin Islands last year, country superstar Kenny Chesney started writing songs and organizing relief efforts. Chesney is donating proceeds from his new album, "Songs for the Saints," to a foundation he set up to support recovery on the islands.

Chesney, who was not there when the storm hit, but whose home on St. John was destroyed, says he's never made an album in the middle of such anxiety.

Born in Tennessee, but an islander by choice, Chesney made his career singing about the lifestyle and its peace and isolation fed his creative spirit. After the storm, he saw it as his chance to give back to the island.

The multi-platinum artist says this record is one of the "most important albums I've ever made."