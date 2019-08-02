https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/A-good-ol-fair-14268545.php
A good ol’ fair
The Village Green in New Milford was bustling with activity July 26-27 during the 52nd annual Village Fair Days, sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce. The two-day event featured live entertainment, bingo, bouncy houses, a food court and more than 150 vendor and community booths. In addition, a king and queen were crowned during the opening ceremony, and a kids’ fun run, an 8-Mile Road Race and 5K and a pie-eating contest were offered. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.
