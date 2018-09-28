Spectrum/The annual Senior Fishing Day for local residents was held Sept. 15, 2018 at a local pond. Numerous residents of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation and Village Crest Center for Health & Rehab in New Milford. Following fishing, seniors were treated to a BBQ lunch. Above, Margaret Renzi, a resident of Village Crest, waits patiently for a bite.
Savannah Yeomans, left, and Filicia Ross of Village Crest pose for a selfie with resident Jane Pokrywka.
Spectrum/The annual Senior Fishing Day for local residents was held Sept. 15, 2018 at a local pond. Numerous residents of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation and Village Crest Center for Health & Rehab in New Milford. Above, Tank, takes a dip in the pond as he keeps his owner, senior fishing day volunteer Bob Ballard, and others entertained during the festivities.
Carl Dalton, a volunteer from Livingstones Community Church in New Milford, left, helps Luka Pecarina of Village Crest prepare his line for the next cast.
Spectrum/The annual Senior Fishing Day for local residents was held Sept. 15, 2018 at a local pond. Numerous residents of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation and Village Crest Center for Health & Rehab in New Milford. Volunteer Dean Perry proudly holds up the fish Marilyn Guillermety, a resident of Village Crest, caught during the outing.
Jim Atwood, left, of Village Crest, proudly holds up the fish he caught with volunteer Bill Kocher of the Rotary Club of New Milford.
Spectrum/The annual Senior Fishing Day for local residents was held Sept. 15, 2018 at a local pond. Numerous residents of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation and Village Crest Center for Health & Rehab in New Milford. Fishing poles, worms and all other supplies needed for the fishing event were supplied.
Darren Piper, sergeant of arms for the Rotary Club of New Milford, helps man the grill for the luncheon.
Spectrum/The annual Senior Fishing Day for local residents was held Sept. 15, 2018 at a local pond. Numerous residents of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation and Village Crest Center for Health & Rehab in New Milford. Volunteers and local seniors enjoyed the shade during their BBQ under a pavilion.
Numerous residents of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation and Village Crest Center for Health & Rehab in New Milford attended the 28th annual Senior Fishing Day.
Spectrum/The annual Senior Fishing Day for local residents was held Sept. 15, 2018 at a local pond. Numerous residents of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation and Village Crest Center for Health & Rehab in New Milford. Participants reeled in their lines, while others needed assistance.
Spectrum/The annual Senior Fishing Day for local residents was held Sept. 15, 2018 at a local pond. Numerous residents of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation and Village Crest Center for Health & Rehab in New Milford. Ron Rose, foreground, and other fishing day participants wait patiently for a bite on their line.
Longtime fisherman and outdoor enthusiast Ron Rose waits patiently for a bite on his line.
Spectrum/The annual Senior Fishing Day for local residents was held Sept. 15, 2018 at a local pond. Numerous residents of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation and Village Crest Center for Health & Rehab in New Milford. Above, one of the fishing day participants reflects on the day's activitie with his grandchildren. Courtesy of Kathleen Horvath
Big puffs of white clouds sailed across a bright blue sky Sept. 15, casting a stunning reflection onto the town pond in Bridgewater, a reflection of beauty that mirrored the smiles and joy that radiated from the faces of more than 30 seniors from the New Milford area who participated in the annual Senior Fishing Day at the pond. Residents of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation and Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation were among the anglers who ventured out for a day of fishing, fellowship and a lunch. The late-summer event was coordinated by the Rotary Club of New Milford. It had previously been spearheaded by Arthur Palmer and run by volunteers. Numerous civic organizations, including Boy Scouts, helped serve lunch. Trophies were also presented to the participants. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.