    Spectrum/The annual Senior Fishing Day for local residents was held Sept. 15, 2018 at a local pond. Numerous residents of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation and Village Crest Center for Health & Rehab in New Milford. Following fishing, seniors were treated to a BBQ lunch. Above, Margaret Renzi, a resident of Village Crest, waits patiently for a bite.

Big puffs of white clouds sailed across a bright blue sky Sept. 15, casting a stunning reflection onto the town pond in Bridgewater, a reflection of beauty that mirrored the smiles and joy that radiated from the faces of more than 30 seniors from the New Milford area who participated in the annual Senior Fishing Day at the pond. Residents of Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation and Village Crest Center for Health & Rehabilitation were among the anglers who ventured out for a day of fishing, fellowship and a lunch. The late-summer event was coordinated by the Rotary Club of New Milford. It had previously been spearheaded by Arthur Palmer and run by volunteers. Numerous civic organizations, including Boy Scouts, helped serve lunch. Trophies were also presented to the participants. For more photographs, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.