A cancer survivor needed help, a motorcycle club answered MELINDA MARTINEZ, The Town Talk March 13, 2021 Updated: March 13, 2021 12:04 a.m.
1 of5 The Christian Riders of Pineville and Taboo Harley-Davidson held a benefit ride and luncheon for Terry (left) and Doris Norris last Saturday starting at Taboo Harley-Davidson in Alexandria, La. Doris was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last August. The Norrises also took part in the 57-mile ride that took over 50 riders near their home in Sieper. (Melinda Martinez/The Daily Town Talk via AP) Melinda Martinez/AP Show More Show Less
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — It’s been a rough road for Doris Norris, 60, of Sieper who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last August.
To help ease some of the financial burden Norris and her husband Terry are facing, the Christian Riders of Pineville and Taboo Harley-Davidson in Alexandria held a benefit ride and luncheon last weekend.
