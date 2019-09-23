A bald eagle found near death takes flight again in Maryland

WOODSTOCK, Md. (AP) — A once-starving bald eagle that spent the past 7 weeks regaining her strength at a wildlife sanctuary has taken flight once again in Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun reports that sanctuary worker Colleen Layton-Robbins says the female bald eagle was released back into the open air on Sunday.

Layton-Robbins says that when rescuers found the bird on a July afternoon, she was just half the normal weight of a healthy bald eagle, could only fly 3 feet (1 meter) off the ground and was motionless for hours.

The Woodstock nonprofit Frisky's Wildlife & Primate Sanctuary spent more than a month working with an animal hospital to nurse the bird back to health.

Once listed as an endangered species, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says bald eagle populations are now rising.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com