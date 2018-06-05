99 Utah National Guard soldiers headed for Middle East

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ninety-nine Utah National Guard soldiers have been deployed to the Middle East.

The Utah Army National Guard soldiers' families wished them farewell on Monday during a deployment ceremony at the Utah Air National Guard hanger.

The unit is the second of a two-part, nine-month deployment rotation — relieving a Utah National Guard element that deployed in September 2017.

Capt. Jared Sorensen says the soldiers from Echo Battery, 1st Battalion, 145th Field Artillery will work on a "peacekeeping, partnership-building mission." It will also include conducting artillery missions with Middle Eastern partners.

Their mission is expected to last nine months.