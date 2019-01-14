9-year-old girl dies when car collides with tractor-trailer

MEXICO, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old girl has died after the car she was riding in collided with a tractor-trailer in central New York.

The Oswego County Sheriff's Office says Cara Snyder of Lacona died of injuries caused by a crash shortly after noon Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Route 11 and State Route 104 in the town of Mexico.

Snyder was in a 2000 Volkswagen sedan driven by 29-year-old Samantha Phillips of Central Square. The car collided in the intersection with a tractor-trailer driven by 65-year-old Lawrence Wallace of Cato. Both drivers had minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.