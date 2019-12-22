9 people injured after wrong-way driver causes a crash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A wrong-way driver caused a three-car crash in a San Francisco Bay area suburb Saturday, leaving three people with major injuries and one in critical condition, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A white Toyota Corolla was seen driving the wrong way on eastbound Interstate 80 around midnight Saturday morning, according to the release. The Corolla then collided head-on with two other vehicles.

Nine people were injured in the crash, including four children. A 35-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, and a 17-year-old girl suffered major injuries. One of them is in critical condition.