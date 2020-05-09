9 more die of coronavirus in Iowa, bringing total to 252

Ken Lewis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, paints a morel mushroom on the window of his and his wife Pam's antiques mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The couple decorated the windows of their closed shop for what would have been this weekend's Houby Days festival to continue the spirit of the spring festival. The festival celebrates the history and culture of the Czech Village district of the city. The festival was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP) less Ken Lewis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, paints a morel mushroom on the window of his and his wife Pam's antiques mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The couple decorated the windows of their closed ... more Photo: JIM SLOSIAREK, AP Photo: JIM SLOSIAREK, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 9 more die of coronavirus in Iowa, bringing total to 252 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Nine more people have died of the coronavirus in Iowa, bringing the state's total to 252.

New numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health also show that the number of infections increased Saturday to 11,671, up by 214 from Friday.

For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness or death. But for most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

On Friday, malls, retail stores and fitness centers were allowed to reopen in 22 counties where they were still closed, including the counties that are home to Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Waterloo. The businesses have to limit their customers to 50 percent capacity.

Businesses and restaurants had already been allowed to open in Iowa’s 77 other counties last week. Dental services were allowed to resume statewide Friday, and campgrounds, tanning facilities and medical spas could reopen.