9 employees of Miami TV station test positive for COVID-19

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Nine employees of a Miami area television station have tested positive for COVID-19.

WPLG announced Wednesday that the station is taking every precaution, including the testing of 147 employees and their family members this week.

Many of the station's employees are quarantined at home, including news anchor Nicole Perez and her reporter husband Roy Ramos, and anchor Louis Aguirre, who all tested positive.

Perez told the station that she's feeling cold-like symptoms and has felt run-down. She said she's concerned about her husband who has experienced more severe symptoms, including painful coughing and shaking.

Aguirre said he's feeling no symptoms and is taking a second test because he believes his first test may have been a false positive.