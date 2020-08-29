9 charged in attack at South Carolina detention facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nine men are facing an assault charge in an attack on an inmate at a South Carolina detention facility that was prompted by the use of a phone, authorities said.

The State newspaper reports that investigators learned about the incident at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia earlier this month, but the attack itself took place in May.

Richland County Sheriff's officials say a group of inmates didn’t want another inmate using a phone at the detention facility at a certain time. The group attacked the inmate after he used the phone anyway.

Another detainee who came to the victim's aid was also attacked. One person was stabbed.

The nine men are charged with assault by a mob. Sheriff's officials say they are all known gang members.