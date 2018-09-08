9/11 memorials on tap in New Milford, Washington

The towns of New Milford and Washington will hold a 9/11 memorial ceremony Sept. 11

In New Milford, residents are invited to gather at 8 a.m. at the town’s memorial in Patriot’s Way.

The service will begin at 8:46 a.m. by the memorial near the railroad station.

The program will include the apparatus bell toll at 8:46 a.m., followed by the presentation of the flag by first responders EMTs, police and fire departments; the singing of the National Anthem; an invocation; comments by local and state officials; the singing of “God Bless America”; and “Amazing Grace” by Patrick Maguire on bagpipes.

In Washington, the Washington Volunteer Fire Department will host a memorial service at 9:30 a.m. at the firehouse on Bee Brook Road in town.

The Ladies Auxiliary will provide a light reception after the service.