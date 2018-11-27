80-year-old driver hits man, then goes home to call police

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say an 80-year-old driver who critically injured a pedestrian in St. Louis went home to call police because she didn't have a cellphone with her.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the driver collided with the pedestrian around 6:50 p.m. Sunday as he was standing or walking on a road. Police say the woman returned to the scene after alerting officers. It is not clear whether she will face charges.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where his condition is listed as critical but stable.

