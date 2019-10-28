700 still not rebuilt 7 years after Superstorm Sandy in NJ

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Seven years after Superstorm Sandy pummeled the New Jersey coast, about 700 families still have not finished rebuilding.

Tuesday marks the anniversary of the deadly storm, which caused widespread destruction along the East Coast, particularly in New Jersey and New York.

New Jersey officials say about 700 of the 7,400 people participating in its main post-Sandy rebuilding project still have not completed the process.

Some of those, however, have been able to return to their homes as they wait to "close out" the complicated process.

U.S. Sen Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, held a news conference Monday at the newly rebuilt home of Doug Quinn and Heather Shapter in Toms River.

He and the couple supported pending legislation that would ease proposed federal flood insurance premium increases.