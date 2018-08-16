Items left by visitors decorate the grave of George Herman "Babe" Ruth and Claire Ruth at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Seventy years after Babe Ruth’s death, fans still flock to his grave with tributes: baseballs, bats, beer and more. The indelible slugger and larger-than-life personality died Aug. 16, 1948. less
FILE - This 1923 file photo shows New York Yankees Babe Ruth, who died of cancer Aug. 16, 1948. Considered by many to be the greatest player in baseball history, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox great set home run records that stood for decades and remains one of the sport's defining figures. less
This photo shows the grave of George Herman "Babe" Ruth and Claire Ruth, with some items left by visitors, at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, N.Y., Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Seventy years after Babe Ruth’s death, fans still flock to his grave with tributes: baseballs, bats, beer and more. The indelible slugger and larger-than-life personality died Aug. 16, 1948. less
FILE - In this undated file photo, New York Yankees' Babe Ruth hits a home run. Ruth, also called the Sultan of Swat, began as a left-handed pitcher and became a slugging outfielder, playing for 22 major-league seasons before retiring in 1935. He died Aug.16, 1948 of cancer. less
FILE - In this June 13, 1948 file photo, home run king Babe Ruth bows as he acknowledges the cheers of thousands of fans at Yankee Stadium in New York who saw his number 3 retired permanently by the team. His 60 homers for the Yankees in 1927 stood as the season record until Roger Maris topped it in 1961. less
FILE - In this August 1948 file photo, New York Yankees players stand in the dugout at Yankee Stadium in New York in a silent tribute after the announcement of Babe Ruth's death. Considered by many to be the greatest player in baseball history, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox legend set home run records - 60 in one season, 714 in his career - that stood for decades, and he remains one of the sport’s defining figures. less
FILE - In this August 1948 file photo, Claire Ruth, center left, flanked by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Flanders, son-in-law and adopted daughter of Babe Ruth, as they pass the casket containing his body in the rotunda of Yankee Stadium in New York. Considered by many to be the greatest player in baseball history, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox legend set home run records - 60 in one season, 714 in his career - that stood for decades, and he remains one of the sport’s defining figures. less
HAWTHORNE, N.Y. (AP) — At a cemetery in suburban New York, one grave is flanked with baseballs and bats instead of bouquets.
The items are tributes that still pile up at Babe Ruth's grave seven decades after his death. The indelible slugger and larger-than-life personality died Aug. 16, 1948.
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox legend is considered by many to be the greatest player in baseball history. He played for 22 major-league seasons before retiring in 1935, after setting home run records that stood for decades.
Gate of Heaven Cemetery field superintendent John Garry says visitors to Ruth's gravesite have left countless bats, balls and caps, as well as beer, cigars, hot dogs and once an entire pizza to honor a man known for his appetites.