70 years after Babe Ruth's death, fans still flock to grave

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. (AP) — At a cemetery in suburban New York, one grave is flanked with baseballs and bats instead of bouquets.

The items are tributes that still pile up at Babe Ruth's grave seven decades after his death. The indelible slugger and larger-than-life personality died Aug. 16, 1948.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox legend is considered by many to be the greatest player in baseball history. He played for 22 major-league seasons before retiring in 1935, after setting home run records that stood for decades.

Gate of Heaven Cemetery field superintendent John Garry says visitors to Ruth's gravesite have left countless bats, balls and caps, as well as beer, cigars, hot dogs and once an entire pizza to honor a man known for his appetites.