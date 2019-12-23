https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/7-and-8-year-old-boys-drown-in-eastern-Missouri-14927065.php
7- and 8-year-old boys drown in eastern Missouri pond
ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two boys have died after plunging through a frozen pond near their home in eastern Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 7- and 8-year-old boys were found Sunday afternoon in the private pond in Franklin County.
The search began after the boys didn't return from a bike ride. The patrol says a family member found one of them floating in the pond. A diver then located the second child. The report didn't say how long they had been in the water.
They were pronounced dead several hours later. Their names weren't immediately released.
View Comments