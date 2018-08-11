$7.7M Omaha park project to improve water quality in area

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha park's $7.7 million renovation project is designed to improve water quality in local rivers and streams and provide recreational activities for residents.

Omaha Parks Director Brook Bench tells the Omaha World-Herald that Fontenelle Park lagoon has expanded three times in size. Bench says it'll soon be stocked with fish by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The Clean Solutions for Omaha program revamped the sewer system as part of the expansion plan. Raw sewage would mix with stormwater and flow into the Missouri River and Papillion Creek about once a week before the project started.

Changes to the park's vegetation will also increase rainfall's infiltration into the ground.

Public Works Department official Adam Wilmes says the city will pay another $5.7 million over next year to complete nearby sewers that feed into the park.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com