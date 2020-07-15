6-year-old dies in shooting in St. Louis home, police say

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 6-year-old has died after he apparently got a hold of a gun in a St. Louis home, authorities say.

Police said officers responded around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller reported that the child shot himself. Police later said the boy had died.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police said they are not looking for any suspects and added that the people in the home at the time of the shooting are cooperating.

Investigators have not explained how the child was able to obtain the gun.