6 survive 30-hour amusement park coffin contest, win prizes

EUREKA, Mo. (AP) — Six people have managed to spend 30 hours in coffins as part of a ghoulish promotion at Six Flags St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that each won their coffin, two season passes and other prizes. The challenge started Saturday afternoon with a "laying to rest ceremony" and ended with a "raising from the dead." Participants emerged only for bathroom breaks and a series of mini-challenges.

The winners were professional wrestler Brian Johnson, of Arnold; hearse driving, haunted house operator Matt Daley of Topeka, Kansas; forensic science student and aspiring medical examiner Olivia Crabtree of Naperville, Illinois; funeral director Stacey Wagner of Thomasboro, Illinois; vampire enthusiast Stevi Rogers of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Navy veteran Keith Richter of Atoka, Tennessee, who served on an "Iron Coffin" submarine.

