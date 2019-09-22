6 options considered for $240M Hilton Head bridge project

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials are taking public comments on six different plans to overhaul the bridges that connect Hilton Head Island to the mainland.

The state Department of Transportation held a public meeting Thursday on the U.S. Highway 278 project scheduled to begin in 2023 and cost around $240 million. Public comments will be accepted until Oct. 18.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports the DOT is considering six alternatives.

All six choices would expand the two sets of bridges that connect Hilton Head Island to the rest of the state to six lanes. Some projects would build all new bridges while some would use both existing bridges and new structures.

About 40,000 people live on the island and about 60,000 vehicles use the existing U.S. 278 bridges each day.

___

Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com