6 hospitalized after slow fifth bull run in Pamplona

Revellers run next to fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July, 11, 2019. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities say one person has been gored in the arm during the fifth bull run of this year's San Fermin festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.

Regional hospital spokesman Tomás Belzunegui said Thursday that six people were in need of hospital care after being injured during the race along the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course to the bullring. The most serious injury was suffered by a 27-year-old man from the Spanish city of Valencia who was gored in the arm.

The run featuring bulls from the Victoriano del Río Cortés cattle breeder lasted 2 minutes, 49 seconds, making it the longest of this year's festival.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta attracts revelers from around the world who test their bravery dashing through the streets with six fighting bulls.