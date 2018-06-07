6 dead seals found on Rhode Island beach

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — Officials say six dead seals have been found on a Rhode Island beach.

The Newport Daily News reports that marine biologists from Connecticut's Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration have been called to investigate after the seals were found on Sachuest Beach on Thursday.

Middletown Operations & Facility Manger Will Cronin says it's unclear how the seals died. He says it was "evident the seals had been dead a long time."

He says the state Department of Environmental Management has also been notified.

The last time a dead seal was reported at Sachuest Beach was in June 2015.

___

Information from: The Newport Daily News.