6 dead seals found on Rhode Island beach
Published 1:56 pm, Thursday, June 7, 2018
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — Officials say six dead seals have been found on a Rhode Island beach.
The Newport Daily News reports that marine biologists from Connecticut's Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration have been called to investigate after the seals were found on Sachuest Beach on Thursday.
Middletown Operations & Facility Manger Will Cronin says it's unclear how the seals died. He says it was "evident the seals had been dead a long time."
He says the state Department of Environmental Management has also been notified.
The last time a dead seal was reported at Sachuest Beach was in June 2015.
