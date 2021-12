PITTSBURGH (AP) — The state of Pennsylvania has awarded $6.6 million for redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 people in 2018 in the nation's deadliest attack on Jews.

The state funding will help "transform the site of the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history into a new place of hope, remembrance, and education,” the Wolf administration said in a news release.