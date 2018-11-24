5th annual holiday book drive aims to boost child literacy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of charities, volunteers and literacy advocates is gathering books for under-resourced youths in the Hartford area.

The fifth annual Greater Hartford Holiday Book Drive gets under way Monday and runs through Dec. 21. Organizers say they're collecting new or gently used hard-cover and paperback books that can benefit at-risk elementary school students.

The drive is led by Children's Reading Partners, the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford, the West Hartford Rotary Club and The Miale Team at Keller Williams.

Children's Reading Partners director Alana Butler says many youngsters don't own a single book. Butler says getting titles into children's hands helps them develop the literacy they need to achieve success.

Real estate agent Bennett Forrest, who's helping lead the drive, says more than 3,000 books were collected last year.