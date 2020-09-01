54 guinea pigs rescued from hoarding situation

SEABECK, Wash. (AP) — Dozens of guinea pigs were rescued from a home in Seabeck in what the Kitsap Humane Society called a “hoarding situation.”

Fifty-four of the animals were moved from the home last week and 12 of them were pregnant at the time, KOMO-TV reported.

Humane Society spokesperson Rhonda Manville said they would call it a hoarding situation that got out of hand because the animals were kept in poor, crowded conditions and they reproduce easily.

Manville said many of the guinea pigs were found with bite marks on their ears.

Manville said they got an anonymous tip earlier this month, prompting an investigation.

She said that they don’t intend to criminally charge the owner formally because he cooperated during the rescue and surrendered all animals.

Manville said the Seabeck man was breeding them to sell locally.

The guinea pigs are being transferred to rescue organizations across the region, include Seattle Humane Society, Tacoma Humane Society, Auburn Valley Humane Society and Motley Zoo Animal Rescue.