5-year-old dies in accident at Calumet County racetrack

TOWN OF CHILTON, Wis. (AP) — A 5-year-old has died in an accident at a racetrack in Calumet County.

The boy died Sunday afternoon when he fell off a youth motorcycle at Gravity Park Speedway in the Town of Chilton and was struck by an 18-year-old man operating an all-terrain vehicle, according to sheriff's officials.

The death remains under investigation. Names have not been released.