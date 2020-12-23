5 to midnight on Brexit talks? No pressure! says France RAF CASERT , Associated Press Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 6:14 a.m.
Britain's chief negotiator David Frost arrives at the UK Mission to the EU in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Talks continued Wednesday in the bid to put a trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom, before a Brexit transition period ends on New Year's Day, with the EU legislature insisting it will not have time to approve a deal.
Britain's chief negotiator David Frost leaves the UK ambassadors residence in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Talks continued Wednesday in the bid to put a trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom, before a Brexit transition period ends on New Year's Day, with the EU legislature insisting it will not have time to approve a deal.
European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, left, speaks with Ambassador Michael Clauss, Permanent Representative of Germany to the European Union, during a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Problems increased Monday in the bid to put a trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom before a Brexit transition period ends on New Year's Day, with the EU legislature insisting it will not have time to approve a deal.
A man walks past EU flags flapping in the wind in front of the European Union headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The United Kingdom and the European Union were continuing on Monday a "last attempt" to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover on New Year.
France insisted Wednesday that European Union negotiators should not yield to any time pressure imposed by the Jan. 1 economic cutoff date in the talks with Britain on a post-Brexit trade agreement, arguing that no deal would be better than a bad one.
Negotiators are dealing with EU fisheries rights in U.K. waters and a few remaining fair competition issues as the last outstanding problems in the nine-month talks that are seeking to avert a chaotic transition on New Year's Day when Britain fully leaves the EU's single market.