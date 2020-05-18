5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Canadian Forces Snowbird captains Erik Temple, right, and Joel Wilson check out the crash scene of a Canadian Forces Snowbird plane in Kamloops, Canada, Sunday, May 17, 2020. A Canadian aerobatic jet crashed into the British Columbia neighborhood Sunday during a flyover intended to boost morale during the pandemic, killing one crew member, seriously injuring another and setting a house on fire. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) less Canadian Forces Snowbird captains Erik Temple, right, and Joel Wilson check out the crash scene of a Canadian Forces Snowbird plane in Kamloops, Canada, Sunday, May 17, 2020. A Canadian aerobatic jet crashed ... more Photo: Jonathan Hayward, AP Photo: Jonathan Hayward, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close 5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HONG KONG LAWMAKERS SCUFFLE Clashes have broken out in the legislature for a second time this month as a pro-Beijing lawmaker was elected as chair of a key committee that scrutinizes bills.

2. CANADIAN AEROBATIC JET CRASH: A Canadian aerobatic jet crashed into a British Columbia neighborhood during a flyover intended to boost morale during the pandemic, killing one crew member, seriously injuring another and setting a house on fire.

3. EXTREMIST GUILTY OF MURDER An Israeli district court has convicted a Jewish extremist of murder in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents.

4. STORM APPROACHES SOUTHEASTERN COAST Tropical Storm Arthur is crawling closer to the North Carolina coast, amid threats of some minor flooding and rough seas as the system moves off the Southeast seaboard.

5. US RESTRICTIONS CRITICAL BLOW TO HUAWEI The latest U.S. sanctions on Huawei threaten to devastate China’s first global tech competitor, escalating a feud with Beijing that could disrupt technology industries worldwide.