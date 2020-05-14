5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. OBAMA EMERGES AS CENTRAL FIGURE IN 2020 RACE Democrats are embracing him as a political wingman for Joe Biden, while President Trump gets to train the spotlight on one of his favorite political foils.

2. STRONG TYPHOON SLAMS INTO PHILIPPINES The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of more than 90 miles per hour, forces the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

3. MEN ACCUSED IN GEORGIA SHOOTINGS HIRE ATTORNEYS - A lawyer hired by one of two white men accused of pursuing and killing a black man cautions against a “rush to judgment.”

4. INFIGHTING DELAYS SWEARING-IN OF NEW ISRAELI GOVERNMENT- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned-partner, Benny Gantz said they would hold a swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

5. BRUSH FIRES SHUT DOWN PART OF I-75 IN FLORIDA — Four brush fires merged in southwest Florida, causing smoky conditions.