5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Chiara Colicchia kisses Arianna Sacripante during a training session at the Acquaniene swimming center in Rome, Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020. Arianna, an athlete of the Italian down syndrome synchronized swimming team, continues her training with only one goal in mind: the Olympic Games, whenever they will take place. Synchronized swimming is not yet a Paralympic sport and they are aiming at a non-competitive festival in Japan which is the routine showcase before becoming part of the official list. Arianna did not sound discouraged by the Tokyo 2020 postponement due to the lockdown for the COVID-19 and she is keeping on training hard at home twice a day with both gym and choreography.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEADLY STORMS: Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least 18 people in three states and sending more than a dozen to hospitals. The National Weather Service advised that the storm front would blow into the mid-Atlantic states Monday, bringing potential tornadoes, wind and hail.

2. WHERE CHILD SEX ABUSE IN RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS IS ENDEMIC An investigation by The Associated Press found dozens of police reports alleging sexual harassment, rape and physical abuse by Islamic clerics teaching in madrassas or religious schools throughout Pakistan.

3. ‘HOW SPORTS CAN ERASE A DISABILITY' Italian synchronized swimmers with Down syndrome are promoting their sport for inclusion in the Paralympics.

4. THE PGA TOUR CONFIRMS 20-TIME WINNER HAS DIED Doug Sanders, who was ahead of his time with his flamboyant wardrobe and lifestyle, was 86.

5. JULIAN ASSANGE’S PARTNER SAYS THEY HAVE TWO CHILDREN: The partner of the WikiLeaks founder has revealed they had two children together while he was living inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Stella Moris says she met Assange when she helped out his legal team and that they got together four years later.