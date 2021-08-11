5 people jump from Myanmar building to escape police; 2 die

BANGKOK (AP) — Five people jumped from an apartment building in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, to escape government security forces who were raiding the building, and at least two died, according to government and media reports Wednesday.

During the raid on Tuesday night, security officers said in a radio conversation that five people — four men and a woman — jumped from the apartment building before they could be apprehended. They said three died and the two others had life-threatening injuries.