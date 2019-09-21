5 of 13 marijuana bills passed in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers considered more than a dozen bills related to marijuana this year, but fewer than half of them became law.

A push to have New Hampshire join others that have legalized recreational use of the drug fizzled, as did efforts to expand the qualifying conditions for the state's medical marijuana program and to allow patients to grow their own supply.

Of the 13 bills, five were enacted, including one allowing physician assistants to prescribe medical marijuana and another eliminating the requirement that providers have three-month relationships with patients before writing prescriptions.

The Legislature also established an annulment process for those convicted of possessing up to ¾ of an ounce of marijuana before 2017, when the state decriminalized the drug in small amounts.