5 honored by Mississippi Arts and Entertainment museum

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Three singers, an author and a photographer will be added to the hall of fame at the Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience.

The interactive museum opened in late April in Meridian.

The Meridian Star reports that the new honorees were announced Thursday. They are blues legend Howlin' Wolf, country singer Charley Pride, folk rock singer Jimmy Buffett, writer Willie Morris and photographer William Eggleston.

Howlin' Wolf, born Chester A. Burnett, is from White Station, Mississippi.

Pride was born into a family of sharecroppers in Sledge, while Buffett is a native of Pascagoula.

Morris grew up in Yazoo City and wrote "North Toward Home."

Eggleston grew up in the Mississippi Delta and is known for color-saturated photographs.