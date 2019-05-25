5 from Nevada, New York killed in Arizona wrong-way wreck

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities said the five people killed in a wrong-way wreck on Interstate 40 in northwestern Arizona included two from a nearby Nevada town and three from New York City.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety on Saturday identified the Nevadans killed in the crash Friday southwest of Kingman as 82-year-old Harold Wayne Wickham and 90-year-old Ella Wickham, both of Laughlin.

The other victims were identified as 57-year-old Tsun Tong Chan, 54-year-old Wai Kam Ngai and 21-year-old Ching Kwong.

The DPS said Harold Wickham was driving an eastbound sedan in the westbound lanes when it collided with the other car and that he died at a hospital. The other victims died at the scene.

The DPS said the crash remains under investigation.