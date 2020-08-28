5 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, a protester stands in a cloud of tear gas near a burning garbage truck outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, in Kenosha, Wis. Until the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the bedroom community of Kenosha has been largely untouched by the level of demonstrations that had been seen in nearby Milwaukee and Chicago since the death of George Floyd.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP LASHES BIDEN ON WHITE HOUSE STAGE The president blasts his Democratic rival as a hapless career politician who will endanger Americans’ safety as he accepts his party’s renomination on a packed and largely maskless South Lawn.

2. KENOSHA SHOOTING STRAINS COMMUNITY TIES Like other places in America, the Wisconsin city’s Black residents saw inequality in the way police treated them, but there had been nothing like the shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed.

3. LAURA POSES CONTINUED THREAT The once fearsome Category 4 hurricane unleashes heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and destruction and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast.

4. SHINZO ABE TO STEP DOWN Japan’s longest-serving prime minister plans to leave office because of declining health, ending an era marked by strong ties with Trump even as Abe’s ultra-nationalism riled the Koreas and China.

5. ‘WE ARE NOT EVEN TRYING NOW’ Under military command, Brazil’s once effective but recently declining investigation and prosecution of rainforest destruction by ranchers, farmers and miners has come to a virtual halt, AP finds.