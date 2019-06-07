5 Democrats file for Arkansas House seat special election

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Five Democrats have filed to run for a state House seat that was vacated by a lawmaker who resigned to take a job with Little Rock's mayor.

Friday was the deadline for candidates to file for the District 36 seat in Little Rock that was held by former Rep. Charles Blake. Blake was the top Democrat in the majority-Republican House.

Denise Ennett, Philip Hood, Darrell Stephens, Roderick Talley and Russell R. Williams III filed to run for the Democratic nomination for Blake's former seat. No Republican or independent candidates had filed by Friday's deadline.

The primary election will be held August 6, with a runoff if necessary on September 3. Blake left office to become Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott's chief of staff .