49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer Nov. 15, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 12:36 a.m.
1 of17 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs past Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller to score during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs against Los Angeles Rams defensive back David Long Jr. (22) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, rear, during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 San Francisco 49ers running back Eli Mitchell (25) runs against Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) and inside linebacker Troy Reeder (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) passes the ball against San Francisco 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga on a fake field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) jogs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs past Los Angeles Rams cornerback Robert Rochell (31) to score during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward (1) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward, third from bottom left, is congratulated by teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — After a nearly two-month stretch that featured one win and far too many disappointments, the San Francisco 49ers were running out of time to establish an identity this season.
An opening 18-play touchdown drive against the rival Los Angeles Rams was a pretty good start.