$470M in hurricane aid passes Georgia legislature

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have given final approval to $470 million in emergency aid and tax credits for communities devastated by Hurricane Michael.

The state Senate voted unanimously Saturday on bills that cleared the House earlier this week. The spending measures now go to Gov. Nathan Deal to sign into law.

Deal called the special legislative session seeking immediate financial help for southern Georgia after the hurricane destroyed and damaged homes and businesses, ruined crops and smashed vast acreage of timberland across the region in October.

The funding includes $69 million to help state and local agencies cover emergency response costs, $55 million to assist farmers suffering crop losses and $20 million for cleanup efforts on timberland.

There's also a $200 million tax credit to encourage landowners to replant commercial timber.